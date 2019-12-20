Clearwater could approve ‘pedal pubs’ pilot program with beer and wine

article

The city of Clearwater is one step closer to allowing ‘pedal pubs’ to its downtown and beach areas.

A “pedal pub” is a slow-moving party vehicle that is powered by a group of people who pedal together while a designated driver steers the cart.



Clearwater had spent months debating whether to add them to the streets of downtown and Clearwater Beach. Council members had talked about allowing them without alcohol, but business owners, like Clay Irwin, argued at a workshop Thursday night, “alcohol-free” defeats the selling point.



“We’re going to have a well-trained staff to make sure everyone stays in check. It can still be family friendly,” Irwin told city leaders. “There’s not going to be any swearing allowed. None of the alcohol will be able to leave the bikes. We fall under the same rules as a limousine.”



City Council decided to move forward with an ordinance and is expected to approve a six-month party bike pilot program in January that will allow beer and wine.



If approved, the pedal pubs will be allowed in the downtown area, and Clearwater Beach, north and south of the roundabouts.