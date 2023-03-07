Clearwater Dunkin' employee accused of shooting customer following argument

article

A man is in serious condition after being shot by a Dunkin' Donuts employee Monday night in Clearwater.

According to police, Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, an employee at Dunkin' Donuts located at 2551 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, got into an argument with a man who was inside the restaurant buying ice cream for his girlfriend and two children.

Police say as the victim and his family left the business out the front door, Shaheed went out the back door and confronted the man in the parking lot, where the argument continued.

According to authorities, Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three times, hitting the victim twice in the legs.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment.

Shaheed has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.