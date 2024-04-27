Clearwater father dies, son hospitalized after being pulled from ocean

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A father died after being rescued from the water by bystanders on Friday night, according to officials.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue say they responded to a water rescue call around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of South Gulfview Boulevard.

According to authorities, family members reported that 49-year-old Rigoberto Romero and his son started struggling in the water near the jetty on the south part of the beach.

Romero was pulled out of the water and treated by police officers and fire medics at the scene, according to officials. Authorities say he died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

Romero's son was also taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution and is expected to survive.

