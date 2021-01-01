Clearwater hit-and-run victim critical; police search for suspect

Clearwater police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Eldridge Street and Pennsylvania Avenue after a hit-and-run crash left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Clearwater Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash just after 3:30 New Year's Day.

Officers are trying to track down the driver who fled the scene.

Clearwater police said the victim was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. His injuries were said to possibly be life-threatening.

An investigation was underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.