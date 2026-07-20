Clearwater launches Adopt-a-Drain program to help prevent flooding

The Brief Clearwater launched the Adopt-a-Drain program to help keep storm drains clear. Residents can adopt a drain and commit to clearing debris and trash. This helps prevent flooding by opening storm drains.



Clearwater recently started the Adopt-a-Drain program to allow residents to claim a storm drain and commit to keeping it clean.

The Goal

What we know:

The goal is to have these drains clear year-round, but before it rains is the most important time. This program helps prevent flooding.

Patricia McDaniel is one of the first to sign up. She said it is easy.

"What you'll do is clean all of the debris out of the drain so that it doesn't go down into the drain," McDaniel said.

She bags the lawn debris and recycles it separately.

"It's actually fun," McDaniel said. "You go out there; you educate people who walk by about what you're doing. Kids love to do it."

Taking It Personally

What they're saying:

She claimed two drains as a volunteer in her neighborhood, and she is dedicated to keeping them clear.

"I personally know some of the people whose houses were flooded because the debris goes into the drain, goes into ponds, and then they're not able to drain because of all the debris that's in them," McDaniel said. "So, I take it personally."

A Need for Volunteers

By the numbers:

There are 5,500 drains in the program and each is found along a road that is 35 miles per hour or less. So far, only 40 drains have been claimed.

"I've heard from a lot of people that say, well, we do this anyways," Cassie Cordova said. "We've been doing this for years. And I say, great. So, sign up and get the credit for it."

This program helps prevent flooding by making sure storm drains can actually drain when it rains.

"We ask that you commit to maintaining that drain. So, however, convenient that is for you, once a month, twice a month," Cordova said. "Ideally, right before a storm."

Understanding Why

The other side:

Some question why the city needs volunteers when the public works department exists.

"We have so many streets, we have so many storm drains and to maintain all of them on a frequent enough basis so that no drain would ever be clogged is really just an impossible amount of work and labor and tax dollars," Cordova said.

"I'm right here. I walk around the neighborhood," McDaniel said. "I see these drains on a daily basis. So, we are able to monitor them better."



If you sign up, the city will give you a cone, a vest, a rake, a grabber tool, and gloves to get you started.

For more information on how you can get involved, head to the Clearwater Adopt-a-Drain website.