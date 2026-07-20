Colombian man accused of DUI at 101 mph on I-4 now faces ICE hold: PCSO

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The Brief A 22-year-old Colombian man was arrested Saturday after Polk County deputies say he was driving 101 mph while impaired on Interstate 4. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Jhorland Atehortua, 22, is in the U.S. illegally and is now being held in jail with an ICE hold. Deputies also reported finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Atehortua’s vehicle.



A Colombian man who deputies say is in the United States illegally was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving more than 100 mph while impaired on Interstate 4 in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County I-4 DUI arrest

The backstory:

Deputies patrolling traffic on I-4 said they saw a Kia sedan speeding while weaving through traffic, causing other drivers to brake suddenly to avoid a crash. A deputy’s radar showed the vehicle was going 101 mph in a 70-mph zone, according to investigators.

After stopping the vehicle, deputies said they immediately noticed signs that the driver was impaired, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was identified as Jhorland Atehortua, 22, who the sheriff's office says is in the country illegally from Colombia.

Deputies also reported finding marijuana and a smoking pipe inside the vehicle.

Atehortua was arrested, facing charges of:

DUI

Dangerous excessive speed

Reckless driving

Possession of cannabis

Possession of drug paraphernalia

ICE hold for suspect

Dig deeper:

According to the sheriff's office, each charge was enhanced by one degree because of the suspect's immigration status.

PCSO said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold has been placed on Atehortua while he is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Reckless driving dangers

What they're saying:

"Driving under the influence is dangerous enough, but combining impaired driving with reckless speeding at more than 100 miles per hour puts countless innocent people at risk. Our deputies stopped this suspect before someone was seriously hurt or killed. Now he'll face the consequences of his actions, and because he's in this country illegally, ICE has placed a hold on him as well," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County Jail detention

What's next:

Atehortua remains in the Polk County Jail.