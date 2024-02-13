Clearwater man arrested for vandalizing LGBTQ pride mural in South Florida

A Clearwater man was arrested after police say he intentionally did burnouts in his truck through an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk in South Florida.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, Dylan Brewer, 19, of Clearwater, was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving.

READ: Naples plane crash: dashcam video shows fiery landing onto busy Florida interstate

On the night of Sunday, Feb. 4, witnesses say they saw Brewer doing multiple burnouts with his vehicle over the LGBTQ pride crosswalk at the intersection of NE 1st Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach.

Photo courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Police said law enforcement worked the case for over a week, receiving multiple reports from concerned citizens who saw Brewer engaged in the ‘destructive acts.’ Several also provided smartphone video of the crime.

On Monday morning, Brewer turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department and was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to jail records, Brewer was released on Tuesday on $5,250 bond.