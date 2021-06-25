Clearwater lifeguard camp teaches children, teens lifesaving skills

Clearwater Fire Rescue is wrapping up its Junior Lifeguard Program, which is now officially being offered once again. Last year, the class was put on hold due to the pandemic, but kids are back in the water this summer to learn important skills that could end up saving a life.

The class teaches skills like CPR, basic water rescue, as well as techniques and drills useful in emergency situations. They also learn the difference between beach warning flags and first aid. Clearwater Marine Aquarium also stops by to educate the students on the marine life that calls the beach home.

The class is offered twice a summer, with one class geared towards kids 8-12 and the other class for kids 14-18.

"This camp is a perfect opportunity for youngsters who may be interested in a lifeguard job when they get older," said Patrick Brafford, beach lifeguard manager for the city. "It also offers good life skills and the ability for students to build their self-confidence."

Those interested in attending the class must be able to swim 100 yards without help, tread water for five minutes and swim underwater for ten feet.

Future classes will be posted on the city of Clearwater’s website.

