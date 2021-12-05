Clearwater man, child injured in 2 separate shootings

Clearwater police are investigating two separate shootings that sent a man and a child to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 1100 block of Palm Bluff Street. Officers say a man ran to that address after being shot at the intersection of LaSalle and MLK.

According to CPD, the man was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with potentially life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, a child was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after being shot at the Creekside Apartments located at 1280 Druid Road.

Police have not released any additional information on the child and it is unknown if they suffered life-threatening injuries.

