Clearwater man seriously injured after SUV rolls over on US 19: FHP

The Brief A 20-year-old Clearwater man was seriously injured after flipping his SUV over on U.S. 19 Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the driver was speeding when he lost control of a GMC Yukon, causing it to overturn and eject him from the vehicle. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, FHP said.



A 20-year-old Clearwater man was seriously injured after losing control of his SUV and flipping over along U.S. Highway 19 Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

According to FHP, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as the driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 at high speeds, just south of Republic Drive in Clearwater.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the SUV, which then overturned. During the crash, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

FHP did not say what exactly led to the driver losing control of the SUV.