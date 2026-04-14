Clearwater man seriously injured after SUV rolls over on US 19: FHP
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A 20-year-old Clearwater man was seriously injured after losing control of his SUV and flipping over along U.S. Highway 19 Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
According to FHP, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as the driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 at high speeds, just south of Republic Drive in Clearwater.
Investigators say the driver lost control of the SUV, which then overturned. During the crash, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
FHP did not say what exactly led to the driver losing control of the SUV.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.