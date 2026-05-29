Tesla driver hits Lutz child riding scooter, causing serious injuries: FHP
ODESSA, Fla. - A 7-year-old child from Lutz suffered serious injuries Thursday night after being hit by a Tesla while riding a go-kart seated scooter in Odessa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Child seriously hurt in Odessa crash
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 17800 block of Cloudless Bliss Drive, east of Skybrooke Boulevard.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Investigators say a 45-year-old Riverview man was driving a Tesla westbound on Cloudless Bliss Drive when he hit the child riding a scooter.
Tesla driver not using autopilot, troopers say
Dig deeper:
According to FHP, the Tesla driver was not operating the vehicle in autopilot mode at the time of the crash.
Officials said the driver did not see the child in the road before the collision happened.
Emergency crews sent the 7-year-old to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not released additional information about the child’s condition or whether any charges are expected in connection with the crash.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.