Tesla driver hits Lutz child riding scooter, causing serious injuries: FHP

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The Brief A 7-year-old child from Lutz was seriously injured after being hit by a Tesla while riding a go-kart seated scooter on Cloudless Bliss Drive in Odessa on Thursday night, according to FHP. Troopers said a 45-year-old Riverview man driving westbound hit the child shortly before 8:30 p.m.; the vehicle was not operating in autopilot mode. The child was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and investigators have not yet released information on the child's condition or whether charges will be filed.



A 7-year-old child from Lutz suffered serious injuries Thursday night after being hit by a Tesla while riding a go-kart seated scooter in Odessa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Child seriously hurt in Odessa crash

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 17800 block of Cloudless Bliss Drive, east of Skybrooke Boulevard.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators say a 45-year-old Riverview man was driving a Tesla westbound on Cloudless Bliss Drive when he hit the child riding a scooter.

Tesla driver not using autopilot, troopers say

Dig deeper:

According to FHP, the Tesla driver was not operating the vehicle in autopilot mode at the time of the crash.

Officials said the driver did not see the child in the road before the collision happened.

Emergency crews sent the 7-year-old to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released additional information about the child’s condition or whether any charges are expected in connection with the crash.