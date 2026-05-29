Tampa fiery crash: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured on I-275: TFR

article

The Brief One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a vehicle fire and an overturned vehicle on northbound I-275 near the Busch Boulevard exit in Tampa. Tampa Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, rescued victims from the wreckage and treated four people. One person was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert, while two others declined transport. The crash shut down northbound I-275 at Busch Boulevard and reduced southbound traffic to two lanes as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the cause of the collision.



A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 275 in Tampa Friday night, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Fiery crash shuts down portion of I-275

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash on northbound I-275 near mile marker 50 and the Busch Boulevard exit. Crews found one vehicle engulfed in flames and another overturned at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and searched the wreckage for possible victims.

Officials said one person was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more people involved in the crash were evaluated by emergency responders but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Major traffic impacts in Tampa

Dig deeper:

The crash caused significant traffic delays in the area on Friday evening.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, northbound I-275 is shut down at the Busch Boulevard exit. Southbound I-275 traffic has been reduced to two lanes.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and expect delays while crews continue working at the scene.

Crash investigation underway

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been released.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and is expected to provide updates.