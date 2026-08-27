Clearwater moves to establish manatee protection zone in Stevenson Creek

The Brief Clearwater officials recently voted unanimously to create a slow-speed manatee protection zone stretching into Stevenson Creek. Conservation advocates warn shallow creek depths leave manatees at high risk of boat and jet ski strikes. City council will hold a second reading and public hearing Aug. 31 before seeking state approval.



Clearwater officials are moving forward with plans to create a new manatee protection zone aimed at safeguarding the marine mammals in Stevenson Creek.

Manatee protection zone

What we know:

Clearwater City Council recently voted unanimously on initial steps to establish a year-round minimum-wake zone for motorized watercraft in Stevenson Creek.

The restricted area stretches from Clearwater Harbor inland toward Overbrook Avenue.

City staff and local advocates noted that manatees frequently visit the shallow waterway seeking fresh water.

Because water depths range from 1 to 3 feet, manatees lack room to submerge and avoid motorboat propellers or jet skis.

Conservation efforts

What they're saying:

"The depths out here are typically from one foot to three feet in depth, and a manatee, to avoid a motorboat propeller, has to have at least three feet of clearance," Mike Foley, vice president of the Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group, said. "So, there's not enough room for a manatee and a motorboat, and even a jet ski."

Courtesy: Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group

City staff said local groups have been tracking the manatee numbers in the area and they’re frequently coming to the creek, specifically for the fresh water.

Florida wildlife commission review

What's next:

The Clearwater City Council will hold a second reading of the ordinance and a public hearing on Aug. 31.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also has to review it, and the city will need to secure permits to install navigational markers along the waterway.