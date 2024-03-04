Clearwater police arrest suspected video voyeur

A New York man is accused of recording a woman as she was changing in a bathroom/dressing room on Clearwater Beach.

Police say a 25-year-old South Florida woman told them she was changing in a stall on the 400 block of Gulfview Blvd. when she saw a cellphone recording her from underneath the next stall.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the woman ran out and confronted the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Gabriel Mejias, who was trying to get away.

Police say the victim convinced Mejias to delete the video before officers arrived.

Mejias, according to CPD, admitted to officers that he videotaped the woman, and he turned over his phone as evidence to be searched.

