Man charged with 100 counts of child porn accused of recording kids in Lutz library bathroom

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man on numerous charges after they say they found child pornography images on his phone while they were investigating reports of children being recorded in a library bathroom.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on February 13, a 12-year-old girl said she noticed Christian Stark, 27, recording her with his phone while she was in the women’s bathroom at the Lutz branch library located at 101 West Lutz Lake Fern Road.

The next day, detectives executed a search warrant at Stark’s home and said they discovered numerous images of child porn on his phone. He was arrested and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 or more images and content images, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

READ: Madeline Soto missing: Mom's boyfriend arrested, considered 'prime suspect' in Florida girl's disappearance

While investigating, detectives say they learned Stark had recorded at least four juveniles in the women’s bathroom at the library and filmed himself performing sexual acts on himself.

Christian Stark mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Stark is now facing additional charges including three counts of voyeurism, three counts of video voyeurism (defendant 24 or older and victim less than 16), and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

READ: If you were vaccinated for measles in the 1970s and 80s you may not be protected: Doctors

"This suspect's actions are disgusting. We're committed to ensuring every child, our most vulnerable, is secure and protected in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend our detectives and deputies for working hard on this case to find every piece of this investigation and making sure Stark is behind bars away from harming more children."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter