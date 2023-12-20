Tampa Bay area authorities crack down on speeding ahead of the holidays

article

The Clearwater Police Department joined forces with other Pinellas, Hillsborough, and statewide agencies to crack down on speeding and other dangerous driving behavior for the holidays.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa Police Department, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office joined up with CPD on Wednesday for the crackdown.

Photo courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Dozens of citations were handed out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. According to police, much of the effort focused on the Courtney Campbell Causeway and other portions of State Road 60.

"We want to get people to slow down for the holiday season and get then home safely," said Sgt. Dan Negersmith, head of the Clearwater Police Department's traffic enforcement team. "One life is worth more than you can imagine."