Clearwater police investigating fatal shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
CLEARWATER, Fla. - An adult male was shot and killed in Clearwater Saturday afternoon, according to police. 

It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue. 

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died. 

Police are searching for a suspect.

They do not believe this was a random act and say there is no threat to the community. 

