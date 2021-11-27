Clearwater police investigating fatal shooting
CLEARWATER, Fla. - An adult male was shot and killed in Clearwater Saturday afternoon, according to police.
It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue.
The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died.
Police are searching for a suspect.
They do not believe this was a random act and say there is no threat to the community.
