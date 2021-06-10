Clearwater police search for hit-and-run driver involved in pedestrian crash

article

Police in Clearwater are trying to track down the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian -- and fled from the scene.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Keene Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later passed away, police said. The victim has not been publicly identified by investigators.

Officers have not released a description of the vehicle involved.