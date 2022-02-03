Clearwater police search for package theft suspect dressed like 'Captain Jack Sparrow'

Clearwater police are trying to track down a man, spotted in surveillance video, stealing a package from a home. They said the man resembled "Captain Jack Sparrow."

Police said the theft occurred at a home on Hercules Avenue. The agency released the video, showing the unidentified suspect arriving in a 2013 Subaru Forester and parking in the home's driveway.

"He came not by sea, but by a 2013 Subaru Forester," according to a social media post by the agency. "The Amazon package was just delivered at this residence…and in swoops Captain Jack Sparrow - or a reasonable facsimile -- to do some pilfering and plundering."

Detectives said if you recognize him, they ask you to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

