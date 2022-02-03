Expand / Collapse search

Clearwater police search for package theft suspect dressed like 'Captain Jack Sparrow'

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Clearwater
FOX 13 News

Surveillance video shows Clearwater package theft suspect

Clearwater police released this surveillance footage of a suspect who stole an Amazon package from the front of a home. They said the suspect reminds them of 'Captain Jack Sparrow.'

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are trying to track down a man, spotted in surveillance video, stealing a package from a home. They said the man resembled "Captain Jack Sparrow."

Police said the theft occurred at a home on Hercules Avenue. The agency released the video, showing the unidentified suspect arriving in a 2013 Subaru Forester and parking in the home's driveway. 

"He came not by sea, but by a 2013 Subaru Forester," according to a social media post by the agency. "The Amazon package was just delivered at this residence…and in swoops Captain Jack Sparrow - or a reasonable facsimile -- to do some pilfering and plundering."

Detectives said if you recognize him, they ask you to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

READ: PCSO: Clearwater police officer held ex-girlfriend captive for days, battered and threatened to kill her
 