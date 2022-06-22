Clearwater police search for suspect after shooting sent victim to hospital

article

Clearwater police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. at 917 Turner Street. Police said an adult man was shot and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

They said he has "possible life-threatening injuries."

Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

