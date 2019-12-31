Clearwater police search for suspect who stabbed woman

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed, according to Clearwater police.

First responders received word about the stabbing after 10 p.m. Monday. Officials said it occurred at 908 Vine Avenue.

The victim, a 31-year-old, was stabbed in the upper part of her body, police said, and was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital. They said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they are searching for the suspect. The victim and suspect know each other.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred after an argument turned violent.

