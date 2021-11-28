Clearwater police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

article

The Clearwater Police Department is asking for help locating Amani Jackson, who they say shot and killed Alex Walker, 22, on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson is 6’1" and weighs 130 pounds.

The shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue. Walker was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg following the shooting and died about an hour later.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

