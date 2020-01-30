Clearwater program gives opportunities to adults with disabilities

Class is in session for a group of adults in Clearwater who are learning about the census.

It's one of the programs from The Arc Tampa Bay.

"The Arc is a place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live and thrive and to grow into their fullest potential," said Madison Hauenstein, the executive director for The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.

The Arc is helping little ones too. They are learning communication skills through play.

"It's made their challenging behaviors much less challenging because now they know how to communicate," said Daxton Fulk, a registered behavior technician.

"We have the most amazing staff members here that truly have answered a calling in their life to come and support this very special and vulnerable oftentimes population," said Hauenstein.

Those in the program can learn job skills and so much more.

"Grow and develop friendships. They can find employment here on our campus," said Hauenstein.

It's empowering people of all ages to find their potential.

"They want to give back and help as well so the value that they can find in that is so significant," said Hauenstein.

The Arc of Tampa Bay also has an art program where artists can sell their work to the public.

For more information about The Arc of Tampa Bay, go to https://thearctb.org/.