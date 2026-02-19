Trooper dies in line of duty after medical emergency at training academy

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its troopers.

What we know:

Trooper Michael Diego died in the line of duty on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit at the FHP Training Academy.

FHP says despite life-saving efforts, he died at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Trooper Diego began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2021 as part of the 149th Recruit Class.

During his four years with FHP, Trooper Diego served with Troop L – Fort Pierce District and Troop F – Fort Myers District.

He is survived by his mother, sister, and fiancé.

What they're saying:

"Florida State Trooper Michael Diego exemplifies what it means to be an American and one of Florida’s Finest. He lived his life in service and protection to others. Trooper Diego passed away in the line of duty, surrounded by his family and his fellow State Troopers. Our hearts grieve his untimely passing and for the pain his family is experiencing. We are deeply thankful for the rescue efforts of his fellow State Troopers, EMS First Responders, the pilots and medics of Survival Flight, and the medical professionals of Gadsden Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said the medical emergency Trooper Diego suffered.