Tesla driver returns to scene, arrested after hitting and killing Tampa bicyclist in Pasco County: FHP

The Brief A Hudson man is facing charges after troopers say he hit and killed a Tampa woman on a bicycle, took off, and then returned to the scene. The bicyclist was a 52-year-old Tampa woman. Logan Richard Pineda was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and taken to the Pasco County Jail.



What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Logan Richard Pineda, 24, was traveling southbound on Parkwood Street in a Tesla Y Model around 9 p.m. on Thursday when he overtook and struck a bicyclist just south of Bern Street.

Post-collision, troopers said Pineda took off.

The bicyclist, a 52-year-old Tampa woman, was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Dig deeper:

Troopers were still at the scene when Pineda returned and identified himself as the driver.

He was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and taken to the Pasco County Jail.