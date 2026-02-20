Tesla driver returns to scene, arrested after hitting and killing Tampa bicyclist in Pasco County: FHP
HUDSON, Fla. - A Hudson man is facing charges after troopers say he hit and killed a Tampa woman on a bicycle, took off, and then returned to the scene.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Logan Richard Pineda, 24, was traveling southbound on Parkwood Street in a Tesla Y Model around 9 p.m. on Thursday when he overtook and struck a bicyclist just south of Bern Street.
Post-collision, troopers said Pineda took off.
The bicyclist, a 52-year-old Tampa woman, was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Dig deeper:
Troopers were still at the scene when Pineda returned and identified himself as the driver.
He was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and taken to the Pasco County Jail.
