Clearwater residents nauseated by smell of debris in waterways: ‘Nobody seems to know who we can contact’

Island Estates residents are growing concerned for their health and safety as debris collects in their waterways.

Jewell and Michael Ullvens recently moved from Tarpon Springs into their home at the end of a canal in the community. They said they prepared the best they could for Helene.

"There was water in the front going up and down the streets," Jewell Ullvens explained. "It went up about a foot to our front door. We still have foam around our windows and doors from where Michael sealed us in."

But it was Hurricane Milton that dredged up a mucky mess in their backyard canal.

"We've got other people's decks, we've got wood, we've got Styrofoam, trash, bottles, a lot of debris. I see some glass," Jewell Ullvens said.

The couple described the smell as unbearable.

"Nauseating," she stated. "The smell is worse than sewage and I don't even know if it's healthy to breathe it in."

The Florida Department of Health recently confirmed 14 cases of flesh-eating bacteria in Pinellas County following the storms.

"We just don't want any more catastrophes," Jewell Ullvens shared. "We don't want another problem."

The couple said they reached out to the city of Clearwater but could not get a straight answer from a department about what's being done to clean up the sludge.

"Nobody seems to know who we can contact," she said.

FOX 13 contacted FEMA, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida DEP, and the city of Clearwater, asking if they're aware of the situation, whether anything is being done about it, and if the water poses a health hazard to residents. None of the agencies have responded.

A spokesperson for Pinellas County said they're looking into the issue and will provide a response on Monday.

FOX 13 will provide updates as they become available.

