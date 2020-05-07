Clearwater sports company equipping healthcare workers with protective supplies

Charles Ferrer is making big changes at CMS Sports Inc.

“We make braces and supports of all kinds,” Ferrer said. “We were one of the first companies that I know of that approach the FDA and said hey, we want to transition some of our plants to make PPE's."

The sports manufacturing business has made more than 13 million PPE's in three months.

"Decided it was very important the health workers have the proper PPE's," Ferrer explained. "We wanted to ramp up and make sure it was available to them. Which is what we did."

Ferrer is president of the company. "We're sure that our equipment is going to help saves lives help keep them from getting COVID-19," Ferrer said. "It gives us a great sense of pride to be able to do this."

Ferrer is proud of the contribution his employees are making to help first responders stay safe.

“We're happy because we like to know that we are making a difference and we are sure we are making a difference,” he said.

A difference that is equipping front-line workers with the protection they need to stay safe.

CMS Sports Inc. makes masks, gowns, protective suits, gloves, goggles, face shields and shoe covers.