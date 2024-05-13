Person on scooter critically injured in hit-and-run in Clearwater; suspected vehicle took off

article

Clearwater police say a person on a scooter was struck by a truck Monday afternoon on Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a dark gray or black newer pickup truck, took off.

The person on the scooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All eastbound lanes of Gulf to Bay Boulevard at Hampton Road are closed.

Westbound traffic is unrestricted.

