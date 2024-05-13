Person on scooter critically injured in hit-and-run in Clearwater; suspected vehicle took off
article
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say a person on a scooter was struck by a truck Monday afternoon on Gulf to Bay Boulevard.
Police say the suspect vehicle, a dark gray or black newer pickup truck, took off.
The person on the scooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
All eastbound lanes of Gulf to Bay Boulevard at Hampton Road are closed.
Westbound traffic is unrestricted.
Check back for updates on this developing story.