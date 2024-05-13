Florida man with baby in car accused of pulling gun on driver at traffic light: ‘I will shoot you’

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a Florida man was caught on camera threatening to shoot a driver at a red light while his one-year-old child was in the car.

According to Judd, David Lorenzo was tailgating another driver, who told deputies she assumed she was going too slow, so he zipped around her and sped off.

When the two cars met at the next red light, the drivers got into an argument.

According to Judd, the victim said, "You shouldn’t drive like that with a baby in the car."

"He got angry about that," Judd explained. "He said some choice words and then pulled out a gun, a handgun, and pointed it at the victim and other people in the car."

That’s when investigators say the victim called 911.

Mugshot of David Lorenzo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the suspect’s home where they say they found him, his girlfriend, and the baby.

Judd says the girlfriend video-recorded the incident at the red light.

According to the sheriff, the suspect can be heard on the recording saying, "I will shoot you, [expletive]."

"He wasn’t blowing his horn," Judd stated. "He was saying nasty words."

The sheriff added, "We got his threat recorded by the girlfriend, and we got him locked up in the county jail."

Lorenzo was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, culpable negligence, and improper exhibit of a firearm.

