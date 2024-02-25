Child hit by car in Clearwater Beach, airlifted to All Children's Hospital: Officials

A preschool-aged boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Authorities say Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the 400 block of South Gulfview Boulevard on Clearwater Beach.

First responders say the child has potentially life-threatening injuries and was flown to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg by a medical helicopter.

Traffic homicide investigators responded to the scene, according to officials.

