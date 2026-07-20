Clearwater venue offers stage for independent musicians

The Brief Clearwater Wiley House Concerts hosts up to 35 shows annually, creating a dedicated space for touring independent musicians. The non-profit venue relies on community volunteers and fan sponsorships to provide touring artists with meals, lodging and focused audiences. Supporters can purchase two membership options that offer ticket access to individual shows or full-year event admission.



Wiley House Concerts provides independent musicians with a dedicated stage, passionate audience and community support.

Wiley House backyard beginnings

The backstory:

Owners Tammy and Thaddeus Wiley initially started hosting concerts in their backyard six years ago. The couple hosted three a total of nine shows, three in year one and six in year two.

"Quickly realized the need for support was much bigger than that," Tammy Wiley said.

Tammy Wiley stands in a hallway displaying promotional posters for independent artists who have performed at Wiley House Concerts.

Clearwater venue Wiley House Concerts

What we know:

The couple purchased a property tucked away on a side street, with the venue officially opening in 2021. They host 25 to 35 concerts a year, spotlighting independent musicians.

The Wiley House operates as a nonprofit venue, anchored by many volunteers on concert nights.

Supporting independent artists in Clearwater

What they're saying:

"Independent artists, they are their own small business, and they are trying their best to support their families," Tammy Wiley said. "They are on the road every day. That just takes a community. That takes a lot of people to help, and we quickly realized how many people wanted to support music."

Patrons directly assist touring artists by purchasing tickets, buying music and sponsoring basic needs like meals and hotel rooms.

A musician performs an acoustic set on stage during a concert at Wiley House Concerts in Clearwater.

"The biggest thing that artists take when they come in is like people are paying attention to me. I'm not in the back corner of a bar. They are greeted by an audience that is listening 100% of the time," Tammy Wiley said. "They want to know their story. They want to know their music. They want to know why they write music."

The Wiley's work full-time jobs in addition to running the venue. For the long-time married couple, the stage feels like home.

"Music is truly our passion," Thaddeus Wiley said. "It's a big part of who we are truly, and being able to support that, we feel that's who we are, we're supporters."

Wiley House venue membership options

What you can do:

Music fans can also support the venue through two membership tiers. One membership level provides 10 concert tickets, while the second level grants ticket access to every show for an entire calendar year.

Click here for more information.