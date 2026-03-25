Clearwater woman accused of stabbing sister’s ex-girlfriend and police officer during argument

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The Brief A Clearwater police officer has been released from the hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing occurred while officers were trying to break up an argument. Shakenya Mone' Batson is accused of stabbing the officer as well as her sister’s ex-girlfriend, who suffered serious injuries.



A Clearwater police officer who was one of two women stabbed on Tuesday night has been released from the hospital.

The backstory:

According to police, a 22-year-old woman went to a location near 1301 Wood Drive shortly before 9 p.m. to speak with her ex-girlfriend.

Officers said when they got to the scene, they saw several people arguing and as they tried to de-escalate the situation, Shakenya Mone' Batson charged at the 22-year-old woman and began stabbing her.

As police tried to separate the pair, they said Batson stabbed Officer Samantha Negron in the arm.

Officer Negron was taken to Morton Plant Hospital and released.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in serious condition.

Dig deeper:

Police said Batson is the victim’s ex-girlfriend’s sister.

Batson was taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery on law enforcement.

What's next:

The stabbing is still being investigated.