Clementines brings fresh, tasty options to downtown Bradenton

The Brief Clementines is downtown Bradenton’s newest café. The menu has a little something for everyone – from salads and breakfast sandwiches to coffee and "Refreshers."



"There was nothing in downtown that had anything like this," said Sky Kirkwood, the owner of Clementines.

One of their go-to items is the acai bowls. They are all dairy-free and served in the style of a banana split.

"It’s a lot more healthier than ice cream, though," said Kirkwood.

They’re also covered with homemade granola and fruit. She said the cold, sweet bowls are exactly what people are looking for on warm Florida days.

Clementines’ smoothies are just as popular and made with fresh, local ingredients.

The menu has a little something for everyone – from salads and breakfast sandwiches to coffee and "Refreshers." The latter being fresh, lemonade-style drinks for those hot days.

The counter is also filled with fresh-baked brownies and cookies every day.

Clementines is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 536 13th Street West in downtown Bradenton.

