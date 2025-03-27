House of Vegano brings sushi with vegan twist to St. Pete

The Brief House of Vegano is a vegan sushi restaurant located in St. Petersburg. The owner went vegan in 2020 as an effort to get her autoimmune disease under control after being diagnosed with lupus when she was 23 years old. She started experimenting in the kitchen and serving up plant-based sushi rolls to her family before deciding to turn her creations into a business.



House of Vegano is a vegan sushi restaurant located in St. Petersburg.

"It’s amazing food that just happens to be vegan," said Thalia Tatham, the owner and founder of the St. Pete restaurant.

The backstory:

Tatham went vegan in 2020 as an effort to get her autoimmune disease under control. She was diagnosed with lupus when she was 23 years old.

"I realized I could take my health into my own hands by going plant-based," she said.

After six months of eating vegan, she was in complete remission. But when she went vegan, Tatham wasn’t willing to give up her favorite food: Sushi.

She started experimenting in the kitchen and serving up plant-based sushi rolls to her family. They loved it, and she decided to start selling her creations.

Big picture view:

House of Vegano was born in St. Pete in 2022.

"The momentum was there, and I saw that there was a niche and there was a space there for this to be prosperous," she recalled.

House of Vegano imitates traditional sushi, both in taste and look, by manipulating vegetables like mushrooms, tomatoes, and eggplant.

"Out tuna is made from tomatoes. It tastes just like tuna," she said.

House of Vegano is located at 1990 Central Avenue in St. Pete. It’s open for lunch and dinner from Thursday-Monday.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with Thalia Tatham, the owner and founder of House of Vegano.

