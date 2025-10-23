Two injured in Clearwater stabbing: Police

The Brief Police say two people were stabbed in Clearwater Thursday morning. It happened on Cleveland Street around 2:30 a.m. Clearwater police are investigating.



Clearwater police are investigating an early Thursday morning stabbing that sent two men to the hospital.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. along Cleveland Street.

Police say the victims were found at two different locations. One victim was found at Circle K on Gulf to Bay Boulevard. The second victim was found on the three hundred block of Jefferson Avenue.

According to authorities, both victims were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police say it is unclear what led to the stabbing.