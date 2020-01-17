Clever K9 uses water fountain to quench his thirst

A police dog in New York knows the importance of staying hydrated before a busy shift.

Rome Police Department shared a video to their Facebook page on Thursday, showing K9 Arko helping himself to some water from the locker room drinking fountain before heading out onto the street.

The clever pooch stands on his hind legs and used his paws for support.

Arko is 3 years old and has been helping his handler catch bad guys since joining the force in 2017, the police department said.