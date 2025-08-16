Coach arrested after multiple fights break out at youth football game: CPD

The Brief Multiple fights broke out at a youth football game in Clearwater on Saturday, according to police. Two people were injured and a coach from Gainsville was arrested. He has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct.



A youth football coach from Gainsville has been arrested after multiple fights broke out at a youth football game at the Countryside Sports Complex in Clearwater, according to police.

What we know:

Clearwater Police officers responded to the game at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday where they say two people were injured.

The coach involved in the fight has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led up to the fights.

The name of the coach has not been released by police.

