Homicide investigation underway in Riverview spans into Pinellas County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Riverview, which spans into Pinellas County.

Chief Deputy Frank Losat said on Friday night, around 9 p.m., someone went to one of the sheriff's office locations and said they knew where a person's body was at.

Not long after that, deputies went to a home on Jim Court in Riverview where they spoke with a teenage boy.

Losat said investigators believe the crime began at the home on Jim Court and ended near the Gandy Bridge in Pinellas County where a body was found.

Losat said the person who initially told them of the body, and the teenager, are cooperating with investigators and says no arrests have been made yet.

Losat said there is no threat to the public and that more information will be released as soon as it is available to be shared.

