Coast Guard: Florida boaters should avoid Stuart bridge due to 'risk of imminent collapse'

A crack appeared along the south end of Roosevelt Bridge, located in Stuart, Florida, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to boaters to avoid traveling underneath it. The bridge is part of U.S. Route 1 that travels over the St. Lucie River.

According to Coast Guard officials, the bridge is at "risk of an imminent collapse."

The Florida Department of Transportation has closed the southbound bridge for maintenance. Traffic is open in the northbound lanes, but are split -- one lane for northbound drivers and another lane for southbound drivers, reports TCPalm.com.

According to WFLX, the Coast Guard used scanners to begin warning boaters after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"All stations, all stations, this is United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear on the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse break," the message said, WFLX reports.

Stuart police are also advising drivers to avoid the bridge.

Advertisement

“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and it’s safety at that time," Brian Bossio with the Stuart Police Department told WFLX. "We immediately, out of caution, closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone."



