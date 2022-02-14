Coast Guard rescues 4 after fishing boat sinks in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four survivors from a life raft after their fishing boat sank about 70 miles west of St. Pete in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress signal with an emergency positioning indicating radio beacon from a sinking fishing vessel before the four occupants abandoned the boat and got on a life raft.

The boat sank about 69 miles west of St. Petersburg, the Coast Guard said.

An Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter was launched to locate the boaters while watchstanders issued an alert to marine traffic in the area.

The Coast Guard aircrew soon located the four boaters in the life raft and hoisted them aboard the helicopter.

The survivors were identified as Matt Whites, 42; Heather Whites, 40; Mickey Maguire, 26; and Nicole Mendez, 22.

"This event highlights the importance of having proper survival gear and the thorough preparation by the crew of the vessel," said, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Maddux, Jayhawk helicopter pilot at Air Station Clearwater. "Having life jackets and a life raft was critical for the survival of these four individuals."

