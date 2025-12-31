Florida lawmakers target rigged sports betting with new bill

The Brief Florida lawmakers propose House Bill 189 to crack down on rigged and illegal sports betting. The bill targets bribing players, insider betting and prearranged outcomes with penalties up to five years in prison. If passed, the law would take effect in July 2026.



In October, the FBI arrested more than 30 people, including NBA players and coaches, for providing insider information to gamblers.

The investigation uncovered tens of millions of dollars in fraud. In November, two Cleveland Guardians pitchers were indicted for allegedly conspiring with bettors to manipulate games.

The backstory:

Scandals involving rigged professional sports betting have raised concerns nationwide. Florida lawmakers are acting to prevent similar incidents in the state by increasing penalties and oversight for illegal betting practices.

What they're saying:

FBI Director Kash Patel described the scale of the investigation: "We're talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery across a multi-year investigation."

Sportscaster Jim Gray called involvement in such schemes "just foolish," warning of the risks to athletes’ careers. Betting analyst Geoff Zochodne said stronger penalties could deter players, coaches and consumers from participating in illegal activity.

"I think these kinds of laws and penalties…can have a real impact on people who are trying to gain something from that, particularly in Florida," Zochodne said.

How the bill works

House Bill 189 would do the following:

Step up penalties for bribing players or accepting bribes to influence contests, covering professional and amateur sports, including horse racing.

Make it a third-degree felony to bet on any contest when the outcome is known to be prearranged or predetermined, with penalties up to five years in prison.

Strengthen state oversight and preempt local governments from setting their own betting rules.

Why you should care:

The legislation aims to maintain the integrity of sports betting in Florida, discourage illegal gambling, and protect athletes from corrupt influences.

What's next:

If passed and signed, House Bill 189 would go into effect in July 2026. Lawmakers are currently reviewing the bill, and public hearings could shape the final version.