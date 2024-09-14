Coast Guard rescues boater 40 miles off Crystal River

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrews rescued a boater at 2pm on Saturday, after his sailing vessel took on water 40 miles off Crystal River.

USCG airplane and helicopter rescue crews arrived at the scene and located the boater aboard his partially submerged sail boat. The man said he was taking on water through a crack in the hull.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the water and transported him to Air Station Clearwater.

Officials say the boater did an outstanding job by wearing his life jacket and having a marine-grade radio aboard his vessel, contributing to a swift and safe rescue.

No injuries were reported.