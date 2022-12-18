Coast Guard rescues woman, 2 children from disabled sailboat nearly 100 miles off Anclote Island

A Sunday out on the sailboat did not turn out as planned for a family who needed to be rescued when the vessel became disabled 96 miles offshore of Anclote Island.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the owner of the sailboat called for help when the boat got stuck and the weather conditions took a turn for the worse.

A passenger on the boat wanted to be rescued along with her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children.

A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the woman and two children off the boat and took them to the air station where family members were waiting.

"This successful rescue was made possible by the quick response and effective communication between our rescue crews and the vessel's master. It is essential for all mariners to have and use a VHF-FM radio in case of an emergency," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Claudia Kearn, Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. "This allows rescue crews to establish a clear and direct line of communication, which can be critical in a crisis situation. Please take the time to familiarize yourself with your vessel's safety equipment and procedures, and always be vigilant about your own safety and the safety of those around you.

The person who owned the sailboat stayed with it and plans to sail back to shore once the weather improves.

There were no reported injuries.