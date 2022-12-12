Woman's body found wrapped in trash bag, floating off coast of Egmont Key; FBI investigating

Federal agents are investigating after a woman's body was found wrapped in a trash bag and floating off the coast of Pinellas County over the weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to FOX 13 that the body of a woman was found wrapped in a plastic trash bag off the coast of Egmont Key around 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews responded to recover the body, which was first found by fishermen.

According to St. Pete police, the woman's remains were discovered 13 miles off the coast.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is now the lead agency investigating the incident since the body was found in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

The woman has not been identified by authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.