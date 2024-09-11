Coast Guard searching for missing boater who planned to sail to Pinellas County coast, officials say
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boater who vanished after setting sail toward the coast of Pinellas County, the agency said Wednesday.
According to officials, Bert Erwin, 70, was last seen leaving Rose Marina, which is on Marco Island in southwest Florida, headed for Indian Rocks Beach.
Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard
Air and surface crews are taking part in the search for Erwin, officials said.
Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard
Anyone with information on Erwin's whereabouts is asked to call 866-881-1392.
