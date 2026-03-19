Coast Guard searching for missing man swept away trying to rescue distressed swimmer off Puerto Rico

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The Brief The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man who disappeared off the coast of Puerto Rico while trying to help a distressed swimmer. The 23-year-old tourist from New York was swept away by a wave and currents, according to officials. The U.S.C.G. said conditions at the beaches are currently dangerous due to a high risk of rip currents.



A tourist from New York is missing after the United States Coast Guard says he was swept away by waves and current while trying to help a swimmer in distress.

The backstory:

The Coast Guard got a call from a 911 emergency service operator shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday reporting two people in distress off Condado Beach.

The caller stated that a good Samaritan went into the water and rescued one of the two women who were in distress.

However, while a second good Samaritan, identified as 23-year-old Samuel Cruz, was trying to help, the caller stated that he was swept away by a wave and currents.

A third Good Samaritan, according to the U.S.C.G., subsequently rescued the second woman who was originally in distress.

U.S.C.G. searched for Cruz by land and sea throughout the night and has continued its search on Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

"As we continue to search with our partners for a young man off the Condado Beach area, we advise people and visitors across the island to heed warning signs at beaches and from weather advisories," said Lt. Cmdr. Ray Lopez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator for the case. "Conditions at beaches are presently dangerous due to high risk of rip currents affecting the north, east and southeast coasts of Puerto Rico."