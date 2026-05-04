Hurricane Preparedness Week: One in four Floridians are unprepared as experts urge for insurance reviews

Did you know one in four Floridians are not prepared for hurricane season? That’s pretty alarming, and AAA says there’s no better time to prepare than this week, Hurricane Preparedness Week.

What we know:

Of course, hurricane season brings a lot of unknowns, especially when it comes to damage.

Delaying preparations creates unnecessary anxiety and risk. Waiting until a hurricane comes is not the time to figure out insurance coverage, evacuation plans or how to protect your home physically. These preparations need to happen way before.

Here’s how you can be prepared:

Review homeowners, renters, flood, and auto insurance coverage

Understand hurricane deductibles before storms form

Create an evacuation plan and identify routes and destinations

Secure their homes using proven, science-based guidance

Take photos or video of their home and personal belongings

READ: 2024 hurricanes wiped out years of growth for Tampa’s tree canopy: Study

When it comes to insurance, one in four Floridians don’t know that homeowners insurance does not typically cover flood damage. Most policies require a 30-day waiting period, so if you wait until a storm is on the way, you will not have coverage in time.

What they're saying:

Robert Norberg with Arden Insurance says you may not think you need it, but hurricane coverage is definitely something you should strongly consider when these unpredictable storms hit.

"I always say if it rains at your house, you need flood insurance," Norberg said. "You can be in an area that normally doesn’t flood, but if we get a ton of rain, and you don’t have damage from the hurricane itself, you better have a flood policy if that water rises up and comes into your house," he added.

AAA conducted a survey, finding that nearly one in five Floridians are more concerned about this year’s hurricane season than last year.

Nearly half are concerned with fallen-down trees or wind damage, prolonged power outages and structural damage.

And about a quarter of Floridians don’t know that your homeowners insurance does not typically cover flood damage. That’s separate.

Mark Jenkins says the time is now to review your insurance policy and add coverage before it’s too late.

"Prepare early, review your insurance, and have a plan in place before hurricane season ramps up," Jenkins said.

READ: 2026 hurricane season: Will below-average storm predictions lower Florida home insurance premiums?

"Unfortunately, a lot of people don't realize they don't have adequate coverage until after that hurricane passes. Now is an important time. Sit down with an insurance agent and review your coverage to ensure you're protected," Jenkins added.

Most policies actually require a 30-day waiting period. So if you wait until a storm is on the way, you will not have coverage in time, it will be too late.

As we’re preparing for hurricane season, it’s best to look at the policies you have ASAP and if you need to add any type of insurance, you better do so now. Don’t wait, you’ll thank yourself later!