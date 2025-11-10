Cold snap brings freeze warning to Bay Area; Here’s how to protect pets, plants, and yourself

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Tampa Bay area, with wind chills between 27–34 degrees expected. Experts urge residents to take precautions to protect pets, plants, and space heaters as temperatures drop. Cold weather shelters are opening tonight in multiple counties, including Pinellas, Citrus, and Polk.



Get ready to bundle up as temperatures across the Tampa Bay area are expected to plummet tonight, with wind chills dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northern counties, urging residents to take precautions as the first major cold snap of the season moves in.

Local veterinarians are reminding residents that if you’re cold, your pets are cold too.

Indoor and outdoor pets should be brought inside, and pet owners are encouraged to shorten walks and monitor outdoor time closely.

What they're saying:

"The cold weather affects them just as it would affect us — and sometimes even more. Pets can lose body heat quickly, so it’s important to be considerate of the time they spend outside," said Dr. Jenese Williams with Kingdom Pet Hospital.

Experts warn that hypothermia can become a real concern for animals exposed to low temperatures for too long.

Many plants that thrive in Central Florida — including peppers, tomatoes, squash, beans, cucumbers, and watermelon — aren’t built to handle frost or freezing conditions. Gardening experts recommend covering sensitive plants with a light sheet or tarp to trap heat rising from the ground.

Good Day Garden’s David Whitwam, with Whitwam Organics, explains,

"These are all plants that cannot take a frost or a freeze. A simple cloth covering can make a big difference overnight."

Space heater safety reminders

As space heaters come out of storage, fire officials are reminding residents to use them safely. Always place heaters on a level, non-flammable surface at least three feet away from furniture, curtains, and bedding.

Plug them directly into a wall outlet, never into an extension cord or power strip.

Turn them off before going to bed or leaving the room.

Cold weather shelters open tonight

For anyone worried about staying warm, several counties across the Bay Area are activating cold weather shelters tonight.

Pinellas County Shelters (6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.)

Tarpon Springs: Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast — 111 W. Lime St. (PSTA Route 19)

Clearwater: First United Methodist Church — 411 Turner St. (PSTA Route 52A)

Pinellas Park: First United Methodist Church — 9025 49th St N. (PSTA Route 49)

St. Petersburg: Unitarian Universalist Church — 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N. (PSTA Routes 9, 20, 24, SunRunner)

Citrus County: Nature Coast Church — 5113 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa (352-234-3099)

Polk County: Talbot House Ministries — 814 Kentucky Ave, Lakeland (863-687-8475)