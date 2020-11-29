‘Cold stunned’ sea turtles warm up in Florida Keys

Forty sea turtles that suffered ‘cold stunning’ in the waters off Cape Cod arrived in the Florida Keys Saturday to receive treatment and warm up.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are considered critically endangered.

Hundreds of them were found washed up on beaches and were flown from New England to the Marathon airport in Florida. The local aquariums couldn't take care of all of them, so, a group of private pilots called "Turtles Fly Too" donated their aircraft, fuel and time.

"Cold stunning" is a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.

The turtles will eventually be returned to the ocean.

