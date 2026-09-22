College scam prevention: Young adults lose $490M a year, according to FTC

The Brief Young adults lost about $490 million to fraud and scams last year, according to FTC data. Chase Bank is working with some University of Tampa professors to integrate scam prevention education into classes. Experts say scammers often target young adults through debt relief and job and rental applications.



Young adults are becoming prime targets for scams and fraud, prompting new partnerships at The University of Tampa to combat the growing issue.

College campus fraud

Why you should care:

Young adults, from ages 20 to 29, lost about $490 million to scams and fraud last year, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission.

While seniors and older adults are often targeted by scammers and fraudsters, young adults are also vulnerable to evolving tactics.

Local perspective:

At The University of Tampa, professors partnered with Chase Bank to teach students about what to look out for, warning signs and what to do if they suspect something is a scam.

Targeted scam tactics

What they're saying:

Experts say scammers will often target young adults and students through scholarships, rental applications and job applications.

"Things like social media ads," Leigh Weaver, the community manager at Chase, said. "So, it could be a company that has a sale, something that really, when you think about it, if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. They're also telling people that they can help them erase their student loan debt, and they're also asking for their personal information for job applications."

Verification methods

What you can do:

Experts encourage young adults to verify any information through the company, agency or bank involved. They say scammers frequently use fake arrest threats or impersonate family members.

Instead of responding directly to unexpected calls, texts, or social media offers, people should contact the agency involved or a trusted family member or friend.